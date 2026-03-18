Iran sees growth in fixed-income investment fund transactions
On March 17, the transaction value of fixed revenue funds in Iran's capital market grew. This growth follows a period of heightened military tensions involving the U.S. and Israel. Meanwhile, other funds like gold, silver, energy, and agricultural funds also saw significant transactions.
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