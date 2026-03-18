Tajikistan, UNESCO discuss expansion of bilateral cooperation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 18. Tajikistan and the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) are considering expanding bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the Tajik MFA.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Tajikistan’s Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, Dilshod Rahimi, and UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany on March 17, 2026.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on further developing cooperation in priority areas, including science and education, the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage, as well as water resources and glaciers.

The Permanent Representative noted that Tajikistan attaches particular importance to further strengthening constructive cooperation with UNESCO and stands ready to make a valuable contribution to advancing joint initiatives at the regional and global levels.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan has been cooperating with the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for many years, with joint efforts focused on advancing education, safeguarding cultural heritage, and promoting scientific collaboration.

The country is also actively engaged in UNESCO-led initiatives related to water resources and glacier preservation, which remain key priorities on the international agenda.