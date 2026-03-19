Azerbaijani and Pakistani FMs discuss bilateral ties and regional security in Saudi Arabia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. On March 18, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar during a working visit to Saudi Arabia, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The ministers exchanged views on recent regional developments, emphasizing the importance of de-escalation, respect for international law, and joint efforts to maintain peace and stability.

They reaffirmed the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, highlighting mutual trust, solidarity, and continued support on issues of core national interest.

The discussions also covered prospects for expanding cooperation in political, economic, and connectivity areas, with both sides stressing the value of close coordination within regional and international platforms.