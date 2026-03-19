Azerbaijani and Turkish FM discuss regional security in Saudi Arabia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. On March 18, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during a working visit to Saudi Arabia, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the ministers exchanged views on the current security situation in the region and recent developments.

They emphasized the importance of maintaining regional stability, preventing the escalation of tensions, and upholding international law, including the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

The officials highlighted the significant role of the Azerbaijani-Turkish alliance in ensuring peace and security in the region and stressed the need for joint, coordinated efforts to address existing challenges.

They also discussed other issues of mutual interest.