ING projects stability for Uzbek soum despite external economic pressures
ING expects the Uzbek soum to remain stable in the near term, but warns that external pressures and inflation risks may limit its strengthening potential.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy