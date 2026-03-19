EBRD unveils scale of projects underway in Uzbekistan
Photo: EBRD
Amounting to more than 3.2 billion euros, the EBRD's Uzbekistan portfolio is heavily weighted toward environmentally conscious initiatives and the expansion of the private sector.
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