Kazakhstan, Belgian Ahlers Logistics unite to boost efficiency along Middle Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 18. Belgian-based Ahlers Logistics has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Kazakhstan’s Azurite Group to enhance joint operations across Europe, Central Asia, and the Caucasus, Trend reports via Ahlers Logistics.

The partnership is set to strengthen capabilities along the Middle Corridor. By combining their expertise, regional networks, and operational resources, the companies plan to improve service offerings and provide greater flexibility for businesses operating along Eurasian supply chains.

“This cooperation enables us to further strengthen our presence along the Middle Corridor and create long-term value for our customers and partners in the region,” said Dave van den Bos, CEO of Ahlers Logistics.

The companies see the agreement as a step toward building a more robust logistics ecosystem across Eurasia, responding to growing demand for reliable and diversified transport routes.

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route passing through a number of countries in the region and connecting Asia with Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern Corridors

The route begins in China and passes through the countries of Central Asia. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land route that bypasses the longer sea routes, connecting the eastern regions of Asia, including China, with Europe.

Ahlers Logistics, headquartered in Antwerp, provides support in sustainable supply chain management, warehousing, projects, and machinery logistics, secured transport, trade logistics, after-sales services, and data analytics.

Azurite Group is a full-cycle logistics company with headquarters in Kazakhstan's Almaty, specializing in multimodal and heavy cargo transportation across the Middle Corridor.