Saudi Arabia delivers vital humanitarian aid to Azerbaijan’s Social Services Agency (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has delivered 20 tons of the total 25 tons of humanitarian aid allocated for Azerbaijan to the Social Services Agency, Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Azerbaijan, told reporters, Trend reports.

The ambassador noted that part of the aid was also provided to the Caucasus Muslim Board and the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations. He emphasized that the primary goal is to ensure the aid reaches various segments of Azerbaijani society, particularly those in need.

“This initiative is also being implemented by Saudi Arabia in other Muslim countries and is seen as a message of solidarity from the Kingdom to brotherly nations,” the ambassador said.

He added that, given the existing infrastructure of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, priority was given to distributing the aid through this institution to ensure faster delivery to those in need.

The ambassador also conveyed greetings from Saudi Arabia’s leadership to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the government, and the people of Azerbaijan on the eve of the holy holiday of Ramadan. He expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection for facilitating the process.

In his remarks, the ambassador expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, noting that he greatly appreciated the provision of such aid to the friendly and brotherly people of Azerbaijan.

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