Kyrgyzstan advances modernization of two hydro units at its Uch-Kurgan HPP

Photo: the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund

Improvements in infrastructure efficiency and a decrease in power supply disruptions are two ways in which the upgrading of Uch-Kurgan HPP is anticipated to contribute to long-term economic growth in Kyrgyzstan. Another anticipated benefit is an increase in domestic generation capacity.

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