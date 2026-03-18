Kyrgyzstan advances modernization of two hydro units at its Uch-Kurgan HPP
Photo: the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund
Improvements in infrastructure efficiency and a decrease in power supply disruptions are two ways in which the upgrading of Uch-Kurgan HPP is anticipated to contribute to long-term economic growth in Kyrgyzstan. Another anticipated benefit is an increase in domestic generation capacity.
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