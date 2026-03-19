Turkmen branch of CNPC bids tender for calibration services of dew point flow analyzers
CNPC International Turkmenistan invites companies to participate in a pre-qualification process for calibration and periodic verification services of dew point flow analyzers. Both local and international firms can apply with a full set of documents in English and Russian.
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