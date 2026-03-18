Child asks for President Ilham Aliyev’s car — Memorable moments from visit of the Head of State and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva to Khojavend (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. As previously reported, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with the returning residents in Khanoba village of the Khojavend district.

The head of state and the First Lady also visited the home of Beybala Gasimov, a resident who recently returned to the village.

A young child from the family climbed into President Ilham Aliyev’s car. As he was getting out, he innocently asked for the head of state’s car, drawing a warm and amused response from President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

Trend presents the footage of this sincere moment: