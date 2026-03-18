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President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 18 March 2026 16:23 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

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BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva reviewed the restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of the Khojavend district on March 18, Trend reports.

The head of state and the First Lady then visited the home of Beybala Gasimov, a resident who recently returned to the village.

Later, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with the returning residents of Khanoba village.

The head of state lit the Novruz bonfire together with the village residents.

Will be updated

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend (PHOTO)
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