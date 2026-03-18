Uzbekistan's Central Bank reports increased inflation pressures in early 2026
Photo: Central Bank of Uzbekistan
Inflation pressures are building in Uzbekistan, as rising food costs and strong demand keep price growth elevated, prompting the Central Bank to maintain tight monetary conditions.
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