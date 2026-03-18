Turkmenistan, UNHCR engage in talks on refugee and statelessness cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 18. Turkmenistan and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) discussed current and prospective cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The talks were held during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Myahri Byashimova, and UNHCR Regional Representative for Central Asia, Mahir Safarli.

The discussions focused on Turkmenistan’s engagement with UNHCR, including measures to protect refugees and stateless persons. The parties noted progress under Turkmenistan’s National Action Plan on Statelessness 2019-2024 and highlighted the organization of the Regional Ministerial Conference on Ending Statelessness held in Ashgabat in November 2024.

The sides also exchanged views on participation in global UNHCR initiatives, including the Global Alliance to End Statelessness and UNHCR global forums on refugee issues. The meeting addressed Turkmenistan’s initiative to declare 2028 as the Year of International Law and explored cooperation opportunities with UNHCR in promoting it.

Furthermore, the sides discussed regional humanitarian challenges and agreed on developing a joint action plan for the current period.