One-third of Turkmenistan’s 2026 investments to come from private sector - official

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 18. About 32% of the planned 41 billion manats ($11.7 billion) in capital investments in Turkmenistan in 2026 will be provided by the private sector, said the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and head of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan Nokerguly Atagulyev, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

He made the announcement during the International Investment Forum IFT 2026, held in Ashgabat on March 18.

Atagulyev said the country’s GDP grew by 6.3% in 2025 and highlighted that private enterprises will contribute around 13.2 billion manats to next year’s investments. Key sectors for private investment include agriculture, construction materials, IT, and electronics manufacturing.

He also noted that the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs currently includes more than 29,000 members, who have created over 422,000 jobs over the past 18 years.

IFT 2026 is an international investment forum held in Ashgabat and focused on attracting foreign investment and expanding private sector participation in Turkmenistan’s economy. The platform brings together government representatives, businesses, and international financial institutions. The forum serves as a venue for discussing investment opportunities, establishing business contacts, and exploring potential joint projects across various sectors.