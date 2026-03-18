Eni approves investments in Indonesia deepwater gas projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. Eni has taken final investment decisions on two major deepwater gas developments offshore Indonesia, advancing projects in East Kalimantan just 18 months after approving their development plans, the company said, Trend reports.

The decisions cover the Gendalo and Gandang fields in the South Hub, as well as Geng North and Gehem in the North Hub, underscoring the rapid execution of Eni’s offshore gas strategy in the region.

The projects will combine new technologies with existing infrastructure, including the Jangkrik floating production unit and the Bontang liquefied natural gas plant, allowing the company to cut costs and accelerate time to market.

Eni said the developments highlight its fast-track model, leveraging exploration success alongside cooperation with partners and the Indonesian government to boost gas and LNG supply for domestic use and exports.

Under the South Hub plan, seven wells will be drilled in water depths of 1,000 to 1,800 metres, tied back to the Jangkrik facility through subsea systems. The North Hub will involve 16 wells in deeper المياه of up to 2,000 metres and a new floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit capable of processing more than 1 billion cubic feet of gas per day and 90,000 barrels per day of condensate.

The two projects hold an estimated 10 trillion cubic feet of gas in place and around 550 million barrels of condensate. Start-up is expected in 2028, with output projected to reach a plateau of about 2 billion cubic feet per day of gas and 90,000 barrels per day of condensate in 2029.

Gas will be transported to shore via pipeline to supply Indonesia’s domestic network and the Bontang LNG plant, while condensate will be stored offshore and exported by tanker.

The plan also предусматривает продление срока службы завода Bontang LNG за счёт перезапуска одной из простаивающих линий сжижения.

The projects are expected to strengthen Indonesia’s offshore gas sector and create a new production hub in the northern Kutei Basin, opening additional opportunities for future developments.

Eni said the assets will be included in its planned business combination with Petronas, aimed at forming a new company with output exceeding 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2029.

Eni has operated in Indonesia since 2001 and is a key gas producer in the country, with a focus on deepwater developments in the Kutei Basin.