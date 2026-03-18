Azerbaijan reveals oil coke export revenues for 2M2026
Azerbaijan's petroleum coke exports saw significant growth in early 2026, while overall crude oil and petroleum product exports experienced a notable decline in both value and volume compared to the previous year.
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