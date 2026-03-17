Turkmenistan's exchange sees strong domestic and international activity

Photo: The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)

Last week, the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan registered multiple transactions, including exports of polypropylene, base oil, and textile products, as well as domestic sales of industrial and agricultural goods throughout last week.

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