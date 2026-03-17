Türkiye, Turkmenistan discuss bilateral relations

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 17. Türkiye and Turkmenistan have discussed prospects for expanding bilateral ties, Trend reports via the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Brussels Sapar Palvanov and newly appointed Ambassador of Türkiye to the EU Yaprak Balkan.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed the current state and future prospects of Turkmen-Turkish relations. The diplomats positively assessed the dynamic development of bilateral relations.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on opportunities for cooperation within the framework of relations with the European Union. They expressed readiness to maintain close coordination and regular dialogue, including through more frequent meetings, in order to support each other’s initiatives on international platforms.

Earlier, Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat stated that Türkiye’s trade with Turkmenistan reached $2.2 billion in 2025 and emphasized that the main goal for bilateral trade is to reach $5 billion, a target set by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Turkish companies are among the top economic partners in Turkmenistan, having implemented over 1,400 projects valued at more than $50 billion since 1991, with a strong focus on construction, energy, textiles, and transport. Major Turkish firms like Çalık Holding and Polimeks are heavily involved in key infrastructure, industrial facilities, and the "smart city" of Arkadag.

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