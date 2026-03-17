Türkiye’s agricultural producer prices rise 40% in February 2026
Photo: European Commission
Türkiye’s Agricultural Producer Price Index posted a sharp annual increase in February 2026, with moderate growth on a monthly basis and a strong rise in the twelve-month average.
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