Turkmenistan, India discuss economic and technological cooperation

Photo: The embassy of India in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 17. Turkmenistan and India exchanged views on economic and technological collaboration, Trend reports via the Indian Embassy in Ashgabat.

The talks were held during the meeting between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Baymyrat Annamammedov and Ambassador of India to Turkmenistan Bandaru Wilsonbabu.

Particularly, the discussions focused on cooperation in the fields of industry, construction, chemicals, and fertilizers.

Earlier, Ambassador Wilsonbabu met with Deputy Chairman of the Turkmen Cabinet of Ministers Batyr Annayev to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between India and Turkmenistan in transportation and telecommunications.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel