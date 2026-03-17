Uzbekistan, China’s Hainan Xintanbo move toward new investment projects in Andijan

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 17. Uzbekistan and China’s Hainan Xintanbo Investment discussed implementing new projects in real estate and infrastructure development in the Andijan region, Trend reports via the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The matter was discussed during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Ilzat Kasimov and Chairman of the Board of Hainan Xintanbo Investment Ma Zaisheng.

During the talks, the sides reviewed opportunities for launching promising projects and strengthening bilateral investment cooperation, including the phased implementation of initiatives in the construction and infrastructure sectors.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed readiness to further develop the partnership, expand business ties, and promote joint projects in Uzbekistan.

Hainan Xintanbo Investment, founded in 2013 in China’s Hainan Province, specializes in large-scale investments in real estate and infrastructure development and has participated in the implementation of major regional projects.