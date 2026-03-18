France increases its investments in Azerbaijani economy for 2025
France's foreign direct investments (FDI) in Azerbaijan saw an increase in 2025. During the same period, Azerbaijan also boosted its investments in the French economy. These changes reflect a growing economic connection between the two countries.
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