Azerbaijan and South Korea discuss various areas of cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. On March 17, Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, received a delegation led by Baek Tae-woong, Special Representative of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, and discussed cooperation prospects, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Republic of Korea in areas such as politics, the economy, trade, education, high technology, and others. The parties emphasized the importance of expanding bilateral relations and increasing mutual visits. The importance of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the governments of the two countries, as well as political consultations between the foreign ministries, was also noted. It was noted with satisfaction that 2027 will mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In addition, the sides discussed large-scale energy and transport projects being implemented by Azerbaijan in the region, as well as plans for the export of alternative energy. Within this framework, an exchange of views took place on issues of Azerbaijan’s cooperation with Central Asian countries, including cooperation within the C6 format. The importance of developing interregional ties, expanding transport and logistics capabilities, and deepening economic partnership was noted.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also briefed the interlocutor on the current situation in the region during the post-conflict period, as well as on the large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts underway in the liberated territories.

The parties also exchanged views on regional and international security issues, including the current situation in the Middle East. The Korean side expressed its deep gratitude for the support provided during the evacuation of its citizens from Iran through the territory of our country.

The parties also discussed other issues of mutual interest at the meeting.