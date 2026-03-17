Kazakhstan, Pakistan discuss dev't of strategic partnership

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 17. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif discussed the development of bilateral cooperation during a phone call, Trend reports via the presidential press service.

During the conversation, Sharif congratulated Tokayev on the successful nationwide referendum on the adoption of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution, highlighting its historical significance for strengthening governance, institutional resilience, and public welfare.

Tokayev, in turn, expressed gratitude for the congratulations and the high assessment of the referendum’s outcome.

The sides noted with satisfaction the positive momentum in the Kazakh-Pakistani strategic partnership, discussing the implementation of agreements reached following Tokayev’s state visit to Pakistan earlier this year. They also exchanged views on key regional and international issues.

A nationwide referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution was held on March 15. The decree to hold the vote was signed on February 11 by Tokayev. Voters were asked to decide on the adoption of a new constitution. The draft was prepared taking into account proposals from citizens, political parties, public organizations, and experts received during public discussions.

The draft constitution places particular emphasis on human rights and freedoms, while identifying sovereignty, independence, the unitary nature of the state, and territorial integrity as fundamental and immutable values.

According to official results, 87.15% of voters supported the proposal.

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