Iran's Health Ministry releases toll of casualties from air strikes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. A total of 19,324 people were injured as a result of U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran in the period from February 28 through March 16, the statement of Iran’s Ministry of Health says, Trend reports.

According to the information, of the specified number of victims, 18,254 have been treated and discharged, while 1,070 people continue to receive treatment.

The Ministry notes that among the deceased, 13 were under the age of 5, and 204 were under the age of 18. Among the injured, 1,275 were under the age of 18, and 45 were under the age of 2.

In addition, 17 medical workers were killed, and 101 were injured as a result of military airstrikes. During this period, 159 medical facilities, 36 treatment centers, 46 emergency care stations, and 6 hospitals were destroyed.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran over the nuclear program, the US and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to information, the U.S. side suffered losses of 13 dead and more than 140 wounded.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.