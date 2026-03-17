First in region: UNEC to introduce “Non-Academic Transcript” for graduates

UNEC has introduced a significant innovation in the higher education system aimed at enhancing graduates’ integration into the labor market.

The “Non-Academic Transcript” project, which has been developed at the university over a period exceeding three years, has been successfully completed. This initiative will be implemented for the first time not only in Azerbaijan but also across the region.

It is widely acknowledged that leading universities around the world typically provide graduates with academic transcripts reflecting their subject-specific knowledge and academic performance. However, the evolving demands of the modern labor market demonstrate that theoretical knowledge alone is no longer sufficient. Employers increasingly place emphasis on candidates’ individual competencies, such as leadership, communication, teamwork, and problem-solving skills, commonly referred to as soft skills.

In response to these emerging requirements, UNEC has developed the Non-Academic Transcript, which will formally certify the non-academic competencies that students acquire throughout their university experience. The project will enter its pilot testing phase in April, while official examinations for obtaining the non-academic transcript are scheduled to commence in May.

The assessment process will be conducted based on ten key criteria, including leadership, teamwork, analytical thinking, problem-solving, creativity, social responsibility, and other essential competencies. Through this evaluation, students’ personal and professional skills will be measured according to objective standards and formally documented. This document will enable employers to evaluate candidates’ potential more comprehensively and objectively, and is expected to significantly enhance the competitiveness of UNEC graduates in the labor market.