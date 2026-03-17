Kazakhstan reports growth in wholesale and retail trade in early 2026

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 17. Kazakhstan’s trade sector showed steady growth in January-February 2026, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

The overall index of physical volume in trade reached 103.4%, with total turnover amounting to 9.7 trillion tenge ($19.8 billion), up from 8.9 trillion tenge ($18.1 billion) during the same period last year, reflecting a 10.2% increase.

Wholesale trade recorded the index of physical volume of 103.8% and a turnover of 6.5 trillion tenge ($13.2), compared to 6.1 trillion tenge ($12.4 billion) in January-February 2026. Retail trade also demonstrated positive dynamics, with the index of physical volume of 102.6% and turnover of 3.2 trillion tenge ($6.5 billion), up from 2.8 trillion tenge ($5.8 billion) a year earlier.

Food sales showed strong growth, increasing by 22%, or 400 billion tenge ($814.5 million), with the highest growth in Turkestan region at 112.1%, Almaty region at 110.9%, Atyrau region at 103.9%, Aktobe region at 102.7%, and Shymkent at 105.4%.

For non-food products, Mangystau region led with 119.2%, followed by North Kazakhstan at 108.5%, Zhetysu at 108.1%, East Kazakhstan at 107.6%, and Turkestan at 106.0%.

The physical volume index measures changes in actual production output, excluding price effects. A value above 100% indicates growth in physical output, while a value below 100% suggests a decline.