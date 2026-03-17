Iran says it is not considering diplomatic settlement of conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The Iranian authorities have stated that they are ready to continue military operations for as long as necessary and are currently not focusing on finding diplomatic ways to resolve the ongoing conflict in the region, Trend reports.

A senior official of the Iranian Foreign Ministry noted that the country is prepared to conduct military operations for as long as required.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (U.S.) and Iran over the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and U.S. military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to information, the U.S. side suffered losses of 8 dead and more than 140 wounded.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.