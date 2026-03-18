Tajikistan reports growth in cargo turnover in January 2026
The increase in cargo turnover signals rising industrial and trade activity in Tajikistan, highlighting improvements in transport efficiency and broader economic recovery.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy