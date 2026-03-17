Kyrgyzstan unveils reform to streamline access to financial services
Kyrgyzstan's new reform, aimed at simplifying access to financial services and improving digital infrastructure, is expected to enhance investment attractiveness and boost participation from both local and foreign investors.
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