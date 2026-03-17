Azerbaijan’s Central Bank reviews potential economic effects of Middle East crisis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan is currently monitoring developments in the Middle East, particularly regarding Iran, Samir Nasirov, director of the Statistics Department at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), said at a briefing dedicated to the release of the balance of payments for 2025, Trend reports.

“The events began just over two weeks ago. Against this backdrop, we are seeing a rise in various global commodity prices. However, there are still questions about whether this is a temporary or long-term phenomenon. Based on this, we are closely monitoring developments to understand how this will affect the current account balance (CAB). We are conducting an analysis, but we do not yet have updated forecasts. If we do, we will share the information at the next press conference,” he noted.