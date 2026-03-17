Turkmenistan, CICA discuss regional cooperation and development initiatives

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 17. Turkmenistan and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) held talks on current and prospective cooperation in Central Asia and beyond, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The issues were addressed during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov and CICA Secretary General Ambassador Kairat Sarybay on March 17 in Ashgabat.

The discussions focused on Turkmenistan’s initiatives to establish a permanent forum on security, development, and regional cooperation in Central Asia. The parties also considered collaboration in energy, transport, and environmental fields and the implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

Additionally, the significance of improving cooperation in food security and stabilizing the situation in Afghanistan was emphasized.

The Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is a regional forum established in 1992 to promote dialogue, cooperation, and confidence-building measures among Asian countries. Headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan, CICA focuses on security, political, economic, and environmental issues in the region.

The organization currently includes 28 member states and 11 observer states, with Turkmenistan joining as an observer in 2021. CICA facilitates multilateral discussions, coordination of regional initiatives, and partnerships on issues such as counter-terrorism, conflict prevention, and sustainable development.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel