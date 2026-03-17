Kyrgyzstan sees rising investment alongside industrial expansion
Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
The data points to strengthening domestic investment capacity and accelerating industrial diversification in Kyrgyzstan, signaling a shift toward more internally driven economic growth.
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