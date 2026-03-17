Uzbekistan, US-based Upwing engage in talks to revitalize low-yield gas wells

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 17. Uzbekneftegas and the US-based Upwing Energy have explored the potential for increasing production at low-yield gas wells through the implementation of advanced technologies, Trend reports via the Uzbek company.

This issue was discussed during a meeting between Abdulgani Sanginov, Chairman of the Board of Uzbekneftegas, and Herman Artinian, President and CEO of Upwing Energy.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the sides had previously held online negotiations in January this year, during which Upwing Energy presented technological solutions aimed at boosting production at low-efficiency wells. As part of the initial stage of cooperation, specialists studied geological and technical data required for further analysis.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the results of the preliminary assessment conducted on the basis of the provided data and outlined the next steps for the implementation of the project.

The sides emphasized their mutual interest in continuing cooperation focused on increasing production volumes, improving the efficiency of existing wells, and introducing innovative technologies in the oil and gas sector.

Upwing Energy is a US technology company specializing in solutions designed to enhance oil and gas production, particularly at low-yield and mature wells. The company develops equipment and digital technologies aimed at improving well performance and reducing operating costs.