Azerbaijan’s сommodity exports show downward trend in 2025
Azerbaijan's commodity exports declined in 2025. The decrease was mainly due to lower overall export volumes, though the oil and gas sector remained dominant. Non-oil and gas exports saw an increase during the same period.
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