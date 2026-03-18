Azerbaijan sees decline in primary revenue balance deficit in 2025
Azerbaijan's primary revenue balance improved in 2025, with a reduced deficit. The change was driven by shifts in both the oil and non-oil sectors. Overall, primary revenue flows showed positive trends.
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