President of France congratulates Kazakhstan's Tokayev on new constitution referendum

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 17. President of France Emmanuel Macron congratulated President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the successful nationwide referendum on the new constitution during a phone call, Trend reports via the presidential press service.

The conversation took place at the initiative of the French side.

Macron highlighted the historic significance of the referendum, describing it as a major step toward further modernization of Kazakhstan. Tokayev expressed gratitude for the support and high assessment of the referendum.

The sides also discussed the development of bilateral ties, noting positive dynamics in economic ties, particularly in industry and energy, and reaffirmed their readiness to continue joint efforts in these areas.

The presidents emphasized the importance of maintaining personal contacts and agreed to hold upcoming meetings to continue exchanging views on key bilateral and international issues.

A nationwide referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution was held on March 15. The decree to hold the vote was signed on February 11 by Tokayev. Voters were asked to decide on the adoption of a new constitution. The draft was prepared taking into account proposals from citizens, political parties, public organizations, and experts received during public discussions.

The draft constitution places particular emphasis on human rights and freedoms, while identifying sovereignty, independence, the unitary nature of the state, and territorial integrity as fundamental and immutable values.

According to official results, 87.15% of voters supported the proposal.

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