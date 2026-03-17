Azerbaijan, Serbia hold first Joint Working Group meeting on energy cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The first meeting of the Joint Working Group on energy cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Serbia was held in a hybrid format at the Ministry of Energy, the ministry told Trend.

The meeting was co-chaired by Deputy Minister Orkhan Zeynalov and State Secretary Sonja Vlahović of Serbia’s Ministry of Mining and Energy. Representatives from Azerbaijan included SOCAR, the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources, the Energy Regulatory Agency, and “Azeristiliktachizat” OJSC, while the Serbian side was represented by the Ministry of Mining and Energy and the “Srbijagas” company.

Deputy Minister Zeynalov highlighted the growing cooperation between the two countries across various sectors, particularly in energy. He noted that the Strategic Partnership Council meeting held in Belgrade under the co-chairmanship of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Serbia on February 15, 2026, contributed to the expansion of this cooperation.

State Secretary Vlahović emphasized that agreements and memoranda signed between Azerbaijan and Serbia have elevated bilateral cooperation to a strategic level.

The meeting included extensive discussions on the oil and gas sector, energy infrastructure, electricity production, and energy efficiency. It was noted that Azerbaijan’s gas supply to Serbia plays a crucial role in strengthening energy security both for Serbia and for Europe. Discussions also focused on a joint project for the construction of a gas-fired power plant in Niš city, as well as cooperation in district heating, green energy, and energy efficiency.

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