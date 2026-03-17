Azerbaijan's institutions see strong revenue growth from securities market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. In 2025, Azerbaijani institutions, enterprises, and organizations generated $1.05 billion in revenue from the securities market, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Samir Nasirov, said at a briefing dedicated to the release of the balance of payments for 2025, Trend reports.

He noted that government agencies primarily invested in U.S. Treasury bonds, which helped reduce the country’s primary balance deficit. “Over the course of the year, the secondary income balance was in surplus, with a 17.5% increase. This is mainly due to remittances into the country via money transfer systems. These funds consist primarily of remittances, excluding non-capital transactions entering the country,” he added.