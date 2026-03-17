Uzbekistan reveals scale of U.S. business presence in early 2026
Photo: Uzbekistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Uzbekistan continues to attract U.S. investment, with hundreds of American-linked enterprises operating across the country, most of them concentrated in the capital and key economic regions.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy