Kazakhstan, Italy set to launch hybrid power plant in Zhanaozen by year-end

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 17. Kazakhstan and Italy are set to launch a hybrid power plant in the city of Zhanaozen by the end of the year, Trend reports via the Kazakh Ministry of Energy.

This initiative was discussed during a meeting between Kazakhstan's Minister of Energy, Yerlan Akkenzhenov, and Italy’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Antonello De Riu.

The project, a collaborative effort with Eni, involves the construction of a 247 MW hybrid power plant that integrates solar, wind, and flexible gas generation. Initial progress has already been made, with the launch of a solar facility in September 2025. Equipped with 80,000 panels, the facility has commenced the production of clean electricity. The gas and wind components are slated for completion by the end of 2026, which will ensure comprehensive energy security for oil and gas facilities in the Mangystau region, including OzenMunayGas and KazGPZ.

During the talks, both parties reviewed the progress of joint initiatives previously agreed upon at the heads of state level and identified new priorities for future cooperation. Minister Akkenzhenov emphasized that Italy remains a dependable partner for Kazakhstan, with bilateral dialogue increasingly leading to tangible industrial projects.

A key focus was placed on expanding the resource base. In January 2026, QazaqGaz and Eni moved forward into the practical phase of exploring the Kamensky block in the Caspian basin, while exploration continues at the South Shu-Sarysu and Bereke sites.

Alongside cooperation at Kashagan oil field and Karachaganak field, the parties are also advancing the development of a petrochemical cluster. Within the polyethylene project, a consortium led by Maire Tecnimont has already begun construction and installation works at the polymerization unit and gas separation complex.

In the traditional power sector, strategic collaboration with Ansaldo Energia has facilitated the installation of advanced gas turbines at the Almaty CHPP-3, with the equipment having been delivered to the site in January of this year.

The meeting concluded with both parties reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening the integration of Italian companies into Kazakhstan’s energy development initiatives, to enhance the reliability and sustainability of the national energy system.