Azerbaijan launches radio spectrum management portal for WUF13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. As part of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), the Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) Department, in collaboration with the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company, has developed a special portal to facilitate radio spectrum management, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the portal will be used to coordinate the use of radio-electronic equipment and frequencies during the international event, which will take place in Baku from May 17 through 22.

Through the portal, all radio equipment operating on various frequencies to be used during the event will be registered, the relevant frequency resources will be allocated, and the equipment will be labeled. Guests and media representatives who will attend WUF13 are required to apply for the registration of their radio equipment via the portal at https://wuf13-e-permission.icta.az/.

A similar approach was applied during the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) held in Baku. During that event, 4,023 pieces of radio-electronic equipment used by 280 organizations were registered and labeled through the portal, ensuring efficient management of the radio spectrum.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel