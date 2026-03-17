Azerbaijan calculates foreign transactions on recurring revenues in 2025
Azerbaijan's recurring revenue transactions with foreign countries improved in 2025. Money transfers made up the majority of inflows, leading to a growing surplus. The surplus in money transfers saw a significant rise.
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