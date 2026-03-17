Parliament of Azerbaijan ratifies protocol on CIS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The Azerbaijani Parliament has ratified the Protocol on Amendments to the Rules of Procedure of the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Trend reports.

The matter was discussed at today’s plenary session of the Parliament.

Meanwhile, it is noted that the Protocol on Amendments to the Rules of Procedure of the CIS Executive Committee, approved by the Protocol of June 21, 2000, was signed on October 13, 2023, in Bishkek.

According to the Protocol, several amendments were made to the Rules of Procedure.

The Protocol enters into force 30 days after the depositary receives the third notification from the signatory parties regarding the completion of the necessary domestic procedures. For parties that complete their domestic procedures later, the Protocol enters into force 30 days after the depositary receives the relevant documents.

The Republic of Azerbaijan accedes to this Protocol with a reservation excluding the Secretary General’s authority to coordinate the work of the CIS sectoral cooperation bodies with states and other international intergovernmental organizations.

The bill on the approval of the Protocol amending the “Rules of Procedure of the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States,” as adopted by the Protocol of June 21, 2000, was put to a vote following discussion and adopted on first reading.