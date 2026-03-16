Azerbaijan rolling out repair project for multiple houses in its Khojavend

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Repairs of private houses are being launched in a number of villages of Azerbaijan's Khojavend district, Trend reports.

The Restoration, Construction, and Management Service for the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts has already started the relevant work.

Necessary oversight for the repairs will be conducted in Guzumkand, Jutchu, Garakand, and Kish villages.



Moreover, 637 private houses are set to receive a facelift in the villages of Tugh, Mammaddara, Zardanashen, Gaghartsi, and Boyuk Taghlar.

Additionally, design initiatives will be implemented for 639 individual residences in the Hadrut settlement, as well as in the villages of Garadaghli, Jamiyyat, Sos, Aghbulag, Arpaduzu, Kohna Taghlar, Gorarchi, Mushkabad, Chaghaduz, and Kandkhurt.



The state service has executed agreements pertaining to these projects with Himmen Construction and ERA Design Group LLCs.



The executed contracts stipulate that the aggregate expenditure for the project will amount to 3.2 million manat ($1.89 million).

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