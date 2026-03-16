Azerbaijan’s taxpayer count hits new heights
The data reflects a positive trend in Azerbaijan's economic activity, with growth in both individual taxpayers and registered commercial entities, indicating a strengthening business environment and enhanced digitalization of business registration processes.
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