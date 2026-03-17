Iran set to consider legal regime of Strait of Hormuz - Supreme Leader's advisor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. Iran should consider the new legal regime of the Strait of Hormuz after the war, Mohammad Mokhber, an advisor to the Supreme Leader of Iran, said at a meeting with businessmen, university representatives, and experts on economic issues in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, the matter of restricting or shutting down the Strait of Hormuz is a critical concern for the nation's economic landscape.

Mokhber stated that at present, the diplomatic, economic, security, and military domains are being integrated within a collaborative framework, with coordination and unity in the nation regarded as a significant achievement for Iran.

He pointed out that energy security goes hand in hand with the stability of the region. Any decision that shakes up the stability of energy transit routes can throw a wrench in the international economy, not to mention stir up economic pressures in the region.

Military airstrikes reportedly resulted in the deaths of 17 medical professionals and injuries to 101 others. Six hospitals, forty-six emergency rooms, 159 clinics, and 36 treatment facilities were totally destroyed during that time.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States and Iran over the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and U.S. military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to information, the U.S. side suffered losses of 13 dead and more than 140 wounded.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.

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