Kyrgyzstan and South Korea explore ways to deepen bilateral ties

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 17. Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Marlen Mamataliyev discussed key issues of bilateral cooperation with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to Kyrgyzstan Kim Kwang-jae on March 16, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Parliament.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed significant aspects of Kyrgyz–Korean relations and exchanged views on strengthening interparliamentary ties.

Mamataliyev emphasized that South Korea remains one of Kyrgyzstan's key partners in the Asia-Pacific region. "In recent years, the cooperation between our countries has made substantial progress, and we continue to collaborate successfully across all sectors. It is essential, therefore, to further deepen our relations through enhanced interparliamentary dialogue," he remarked.

The Speaker further highlighted the close collaboration between the parliaments of both nations on international platforms, referencing the “Central Asia – Republic of Korea” meetings as a notable example.

In response, Ambassador Kim Kwang-jae conveyed a congratulatory message from the Speaker of the Korean Parliament and expressed his best wishes for Mamataliyev’s continued success. He also reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations.

“The development of interparliamentary dialogue is also a priority area,” he added.

The sides also discussed projects implemented by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) aimed at digitalizing the work of the Parliament. Marlen Mamataliyev stressed the need to accelerate progress in this direction.