A training titled “Your career pass: build your own impact” was held for students benefiting from education loans

The country’s first bank, Kapital Bank, continues to implement initiatives aimed at supporting the education and professional development of young people. As part of this effort, a memorandum of cooperation was signed last year between the bank and the Educational Student Loan Fund, providing for the organization of various educational and development activities for students.

As a continuation of this cooperation, on February 25, 2026, a training session titled “Your career pass: build your own impact” was organized for students and graduates who have benefited from the Fund’s education loans. The training was conducted by Narghiz Azimova, Head of the Talent Attraction and Selection Division of the Talent Management Department.

During the training, participants received detailed information about career planning, personal branding, the requirements of the modern labor market, and opportunities for professional development for young people. The session was held in an interactive format, where participants were provided with practical recommendations and insights drawn from real workplace experience.

The main objective of the training was to support students and graduates benefiting from education loans in taking a more conscious approach to their career choices, identifying directions for professional development, and entering the labor market with greater preparedness.

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 114 branches and 53 departments all over the country. For more detailed information about the bank’s products and services, please refer to https://kapitalbank.az website, 196 Call Centre or the bank’s various social network pages. To apply for a consumer loan visit https://kbl.az/prgtk, for a Birbank installment card visit https://kbl.az/prcrc.